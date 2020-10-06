MeToo Row: Actress Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Rape, NCW Chief Discuss Speeding up Probe

Actress who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, met National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday in Delhi to discuss the matter. The alleged victim spoke to the media outside the NCW headquarters in the capital and apprised them of their meeting. While Anurag has denied all allegations, the actress claimed the filmmaker lied before the police. She has also demanded narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test be performed on the filmmaker.

After meeting NCW chief on Tuesday regarding her case, the alleged victim told the media, "We discussed how investigation in the matter can speed up. As you know NCW and Rekha ma'am are by my side from day one. We are mulling how to take the investigation forward. She has assured me that they (NCW) are with me. I have also asked for security. I am unable to step out of my home in Mumbai. When I do step out, I have to manage my own security. Like this, it will be difficult for me to work in the future. It is a request that my security should be looked after as per requirement. I'm quite brave enough to come out and talk about it. I have taken all the risk. But I have a family too and they are tensed."

The alleged victim has demanded Y-level security for her lawyer and herself and also wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh regarding it. She has claimed that Anurag invited her to his home in August 2013 and 'sexually harassed' her.