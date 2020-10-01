MOVIES

#MeToo Row: Anurag Kashyap Reaches Police Station in Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Anurag Kashyap outside police station

An FIR was registered against Anurag Kashyap on September 22 after an actress along with her lawyer approached the Mumbai police and alleged that the filmmaker raped her in 2013.

Responding to a summon issued by the Mumbai Police in connection with a rape case filed against him by actress Payal Ghosh, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at Versova station for questioning on Thursday. Anurag has been asked to appear before the police for further probe into the case registered against him nine days back.

Bollywood

An FIR was registered against Anurag on September 22 after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police, the official said. In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Anurag raped her in 2013.

On Tuesday, the alleged victim and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap. After the meeting, Ramdas told reporters that the governor said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue.

On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI-A), demanded that Kashyap be arrested. Athawale on Monday met Mumbai’s joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with Ghosh, seeking action against the filmmaker.

The Union minister had also said his party will stage a protest if the police do not arrest Anurag in a week. The Versova police last week registered the FIR against Anurag under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

(With PTI inputs)

