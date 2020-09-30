MeToo Row: Anurag Kashyap Summoned by Mumbai Police

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in Versova after an actress accused him of sexual harassing her in 2014. Yesterday, the alleged victim had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to follow up on the sexual assault case she had filed against Anurag. The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in the city.

Now, Anurag has been called in by the police for questioning in their Versova station on Thursday at 11 am.

Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap (in file photo) asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/JLnlgO6Pzb — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

After meeting with the Governor, the alleged victim's advocate told IANS, "We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for (the victim) and myself. The victim has threat to her life and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable from anti-social elements."

The actress has alleged that Anurag stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. Anurag, on his end, has denied all allegations.