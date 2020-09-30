MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

#MeToo Row: Anurag Kashyap Summoned by Mumbai Police

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap

Following up on a complaint filed by an actress against director Anurag Kashyap for sexual misconduct, the police has summoned him to appear before them on Thursday morning at 11 am.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in Versova after an actress accused him of sexual harassing her in 2014. Yesterday, the alleged victim had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to follow up on the sexual assault case she had filed against Anurag. The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in the city.

Now, Anurag has been called in by the police for questioning in their Versova station on Thursday at 11 am.

After meeting with the Governor, the alleged victim's advocate told IANS, "We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for (the victim) and myself. The victim has threat to her life and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable from anti-social elements."

The actress has alleged that Anurag stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. Anurag, on his end, has denied all allegations.

Next Story
Loading