English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Salim-Sulaiman Replace Anu Malik as Judges in Indian Idol 10
Malik, 57, who co-judged Indian Idol since its inception in 2004, was fired from the singing reality show on Sunday.
Image: A file photo of music composer duo Salim and Suliaman Merchant
Loading...
Composer duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant will be the first guest judges to replace Anu Malik on Indian Idol 10 jury following his removal from the show in the wake of the numerous allegations of sexual harassment that have been levelled against him by multiple women.
Malik, 57, who co-judged Indian Idol since its inception in 2004, was fired from the singing reality show on Sunday.
Sony Entertainment Television, the channel on which Indian Idol 10 airs, issued an official statement stating that "Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel."
Salim Merchant confirmed to indianexpress.com about judging the next episode of the show along with his brother Sulaiman.
When the publication reached out to Malik, he denied the channel asked him to leave the show, and instead said, “I have taken a stand. I have issued a statement to the channel that I have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work on the show. The channel has been kind to agree for the same.”
Singer Shweta Pandit accused Malik of sexually harassing her when she was 15. In a long post on Twitter, Pandit recounted her ordeal and called Malik a "paedophile". Sona Mohapatra also accused Malik of being a "serial offender" and alleged that he would call her at odd hours.
On Monday, singer Alisha Chinai, who recorded several hit songs with Malik during the 1990s, also came forward to call him out for his alleged sexual misconduct. She claimed that every word said and written about the Bollywood music composer was "true".
During the release of Chinai's hit track Made in India, the singer had accused Malik of molesting her. The two did not work together for several years, only to reunite in 2003 with Ishq Vishk.
On Saturday, two more women came forward to accuse Malik of sexual harassment.
Follow @news18movies for more
Malik, 57, who co-judged Indian Idol since its inception in 2004, was fired from the singing reality show on Sunday.
Sony Entertainment Television, the channel on which Indian Idol 10 airs, issued an official statement stating that "Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel."
Salim Merchant confirmed to indianexpress.com about judging the next episode of the show along with his brother Sulaiman.
When the publication reached out to Malik, he denied the channel asked him to leave the show, and instead said, “I have taken a stand. I have issued a statement to the channel that I have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work on the show. The channel has been kind to agree for the same.”
Singer Shweta Pandit accused Malik of sexually harassing her when she was 15. In a long post on Twitter, Pandit recounted her ordeal and called Malik a "paedophile". Sona Mohapatra also accused Malik of being a "serial offender" and alleged that he would call her at odd hours.
On Monday, singer Alisha Chinai, who recorded several hit songs with Malik during the 1990s, also came forward to call him out for his alleged sexual misconduct. She claimed that every word said and written about the Bollywood music composer was "true".
During the release of Chinai's hit track Made in India, the singer had accused Malik of molesting her. The two did not work together for several years, only to reunite in 2003 with Ishq Vishk.
On Saturday, two more women came forward to accuse Malik of sexual harassment.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kizie And Manny Actress Sanjana Sanghi Denies Reports that Sushant Singh Rajput Made Her 'Uncomfortable'
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
- Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...