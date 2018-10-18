Singer Shweta Pandit Accuses Anu Malik of Sexually Harassing Her; Composer Denies

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

After Sona Mohapatra accused Anu Malik of being serial offender, another singer has come forward with her own #MeToo story about the Bollywood music-composer. Singer Shweta Pandit has accused Malik of sexually harassing her when she was 15.In a long post on Twitter, Pandit has recounted her ordeal and called Malik a "pedophile". She has also thanked Mohapatra for calling him out and urged others who have been exploited by him in the past, to speak up.The incident allegedly transpired between Pandit and Malik in 2001 when she got a call from Malik's manager to meet him at Empire Studio in Andheri.“He was recording a group song with Sunidhi and Shaan for the film ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’, when my mother and I walked in the monitor room. He told me to wait in the small cabin inside where singers sang at Empire studio. It was just him and me there,” she said.Pnadit further alleged that Malik then asked her to sing a few lines from the song as a voice test.“I sang it well so he said, ‘I’ll give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now’. He then smiled, what I’d recall the most evil grin I’ve seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15 years old then, still in school,” she said.“Can anyone even imagine what it felt that moment? It felt like someone had just stabbed me in my stomach. I referred to this man as ‘Anu uncle’ he knew my entire family for decades and knew us as a respected gharana of musicians...,” Pandit continued.Read her entire post here:When PTI reached out to Malik for his comment on the matter, he said, “No comments. This is ridiculous. I don’t want to talk about it. Today anyone says anything.”