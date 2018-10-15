English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Singer Sona Mohapatra Urges PM Modi to Stand Up for Women
Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stand up for the "50 percent of his electorate" (women) amidst the raging #MeToo movement in the country.
Image: Instagram/ Sona Mohapatra
Mohapatra on Monday tweeted an article regarding Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
She tweeted: "Dear Narendra Modi sir, you will not be 'giving in' to the opposition here but standing up for 50 per cent of your electorate, us women. The 14 women who have come out and many many more that are scared to along with the hundreds of men who are aware of his behaviour for decades too.
"You haven't won an election to start with to be where you are Mr Akbar. Dear PM of India you have to sack this serial offender and as soon as possible. So many women telling their story of sexual harassment have nothing to gain from this. 50 per cent of your electorate is us. Listen to us."
Akbar has denied all allegations against him, calling them "wild and baseless".
Dear @narendramodi sir, you will not be ‘giving in’ to the opposition here but standing up for 50 % of your electorate, us women. The 14 women who have come out & many many more that are scared to along with the 100’s of men who are aware of his behaviour for decades too. 🙏🏽🔴 https://t.co/8ZtTNQKWv5— SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 15, 2018
