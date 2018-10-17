MeToo: Stree Actress Flora Saini Slaps Legal Notice on Producer Gaurang Doshi

Putting it out along with case numbers and sections so that world knows the truth.. Gaurang Doshi is NOT acquitted! He was a liar (lied about his marital status) n now he is lying to the world (old habits die hard)

Stree actress Flora Saini recently opened up about being physically abused allegedly by producer Gaurang Doshi when they were in a relationship in 2007. The actress also claimed that how Gaurang would threaten he'd never let her work in the industry, following which she was replaced in films and was avoided by people.After staying light-lipped on the allegations against him, Gaurang recently spoke to a daily in which he said that the court had acquitted him of all charges in the complaint filed against him by Flora. He also alleged that Flora had "victimised" him and tried to gain publicity through him.Now, Flora has hit back at the producer with a legal notice. Sharing a picture of the notice on her Twitter account, Flora wrote: "Putting it out along with case numbers and sections so that world knows the truth.. Gaurang Doshi is NOT acquitted! He was a liar (lied about his marital status) n now he is lying to the world (old habits die hard) Please don't buy his lies now. Please only let truth prevail." (sic)Many prominent names from the entertainment industry such as Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai and Alok Nath among others have been accused of sexual harassment, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.