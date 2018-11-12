GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

#MeToo: Sushant Singh Rajput Reacts to Mukesh Chabbra's Suspension from Kizie aur Manny

Kizie aur Manny, a Hindi remake of Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars, features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Fox Star Studios suspended director Mukesh Chhabra from its production Kizie aur Manny following allegations of sexual harassment against him. In a report published in Mid-Day on October 13, two unnamed women accused Chhabra of misbehaving with them when they came to him for auditions.

The studio halted the production on the film and asked Chhabra to step aside until his company’s Internal Complaints Committee concludes its investigation into the allegations against him.

Kizie aur Manny, a Hindi remake of Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars, features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

At the Kedarnath trailer launch, when Sushant was asked about Kizie Aur Manny shooting update, the actor said, "We are not shooting for the film right now as it's scheduled for later. It's going to happen in Paris around December. I am shooting for some other film as of now. That's the reason. I have been told that Fox Studios are doing the investigation and whatsoever the decision comes out, it would be right and they will stick to it."

Chabbra, however, denied all allegations that has been levelled against him. “It is very unfortunate that years of hard work and building is been muzzled with a series of unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations. To put it into perspective, we have an ICC committee put into the place for years and we could have appreciated if the complaint received could have been forwarded to the said committee for probe and investigation," he had said in a statement.

Chabbra is known for working on films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, Rockstar, Shahid and Kai Po Che! among others.



