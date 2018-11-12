English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Sushant Singh Rajput Reacts to Mukesh Chabbra's Suspension from Kizie aur Manny
Kizie aur Manny, a Hindi remake of Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars, features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Fox Star Studios suspended director Mukesh Chhabra from its production Kizie aur Manny following allegations of sexual harassment against him. In a report published in Mid-Day on October 13, two unnamed women accused Chhabra of misbehaving with them when they came to him for auditions.
The studio halted the production on the film and asked Chhabra to step aside until his company’s Internal Complaints Committee concludes its investigation into the allegations against him.
Kizie aur Manny, a Hindi remake of Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars, features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.
At the Kedarnath trailer launch, when Sushant was asked about Kizie Aur Manny shooting update, the actor said, "We are not shooting for the film right now as it's scheduled for later. It's going to happen in Paris around December. I am shooting for some other film as of now. That's the reason. I have been told that Fox Studios are doing the investigation and whatsoever the decision comes out, it would be right and they will stick to it."
Chabbra, however, denied all allegations that has been levelled against him. “It is very unfortunate that years of hard work and building is been muzzled with a series of unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations. To put it into perspective, we have an ICC committee put into the place for years and we could have appreciated if the complaint received could have been forwarded to the said committee for probe and investigation," he had said in a statement.
Chabbra is known for working on films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, Rockstar, Shahid and Kai Po Che! among others.
Follow @news18movies for more
The studio halted the production on the film and asked Chhabra to step aside until his company’s Internal Complaints Committee concludes its investigation into the allegations against him.
Kizie aur Manny, a Hindi remake of Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars, features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.
At the Kedarnath trailer launch, when Sushant was asked about Kizie Aur Manny shooting update, the actor said, "We are not shooting for the film right now as it's scheduled for later. It's going to happen in Paris around December. I am shooting for some other film as of now. That's the reason. I have been told that Fox Studios are doing the investigation and whatsoever the decision comes out, it would be right and they will stick to it."
Chabbra, however, denied all allegations that has been levelled against him. “It is very unfortunate that years of hard work and building is been muzzled with a series of unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations. To put it into perspective, we have an ICC committee put into the place for years and we could have appreciated if the complaint received could have been forwarded to the said committee for probe and investigation," he had said in a statement.
Chabbra is known for working on films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, Rockstar, Shahid and Kai Po Che! among others.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: This is Why Thanos Survived and Others Died in the Destruction of Titan
- Revealed! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding Outfits Will be Created by This Designer
- Franck Ribery Slaps TV Pundit After Bayern Munich Lose to Borussia Dortmund - Report
- New Zealand Players Available for Full IPL Season
- Samsung Says They Will Manufacture More Than 1 Million Foldable Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...