English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Tamil Dubbing Union Membership of Chinmayi Sripaada Terminated
Chinmayi, who has dubbed for many southern actresses over the last decade, took to Twitter to share the news about being axed by the dubbing union.
Image Courtesy: Chinmayi Sripaada/ Instagram
Loading...
Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada, who had last month come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against veteran lyricist Vairamuthu as part of the #MeToo movement, has revealed that the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union has terminated her membership.
Chinmayi, who has dubbed for many southern actresses over the last decade, took to Twitter to share the news about being axed by the dubbing union.
"So given to understand that I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can no longer dub in Tamil films henceforth? The reason stated is that I haven't paid 'subscription fees' for 2 years though this hasn't stopped them from taking 10 per cent off my dubbing income," she tweeted, and added that if she is no longer the member of the union, then she can't dub anymore in Tamil industry.
This move, according to insiders, has come after Chinmayi backed several women who spoke against actor Radha Ravi, who heads the dubbing union.
Chinmayi said: "I expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union. I don't know yet if I'll be given my membership back. Just a decision that's been taken without informing me that my membership is terminated. I am still on the much publicised concert tour in the US."
On a concluding note, she wrote: "Anyway as of now it looks like '96' will be my last in Tamil. It is a good film to end my Tamil dubbing scene with if the termination were to continue. Bye Bye!"
Chinmayi, who has dubbed for many southern actresses over the last decade, took to Twitter to share the news about being axed by the dubbing union.
"So given to understand that I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can no longer dub in Tamil films henceforth? The reason stated is that I haven't paid 'subscription fees' for 2 years though this hasn't stopped them from taking 10 per cent off my dubbing income," she tweeted, and added that if she is no longer the member of the union, then she can't dub anymore in Tamil industry.
According to Tamil Film Industry rules if you’re not a member of the dubbing union they wont allow you to work. Considering no written communication, message was sent to me on past dues and with the membership terminated I wonder if I ll dub for a film again in Tamil.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018
Anyway as of now it looks like ‘96 will be my last in Tamil. It is a good film to end my Tamil dubbing scene with if the termination were to continue.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018
Bye Bye!
This move, according to insiders, has come after Chinmayi backed several women who spoke against actor Radha Ravi, who heads the dubbing union.
Chinmayi said: "I expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union. I don't know yet if I'll be given my membership back. Just a decision that's been taken without informing me that my membership is terminated. I am still on the much publicised concert tour in the US."
On a concluding note, she wrote: "Anyway as of now it looks like '96' will be my last in Tamil. It is a good film to end my Tamil dubbing scene with if the termination were to continue. Bye Bye!"
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Proves She is the New Fashionista on Koffee With Karan with Dad Saif Ali Khan
- When Kareena Kapoor Khan Read a Letter That Saif Ali Khan Wrote to Ex-wife Amrita Singh
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine in Macau GP Horror Crash, Tweets About Surgery
- Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film has No Hope Left in Domestic Market
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...