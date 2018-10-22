GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
#MeToo: Tanushree Slaps Rs 10 Cr Defamation Suit on Rakhi Sawant for Maligning Her Image

Actress Tanushree Dutta has filed a defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant for accusing her of consuming drugs on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 7:06 PM IST
Days after calling Nana Patekar out for his alleged sexual misconduct on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss, actress Tanushree Dutta has filed a defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant for accusing her of consuming drugs on the sets of the 2008 film. The suit demands damages of Rs 10 crore from Sawant.

Dutta accused Patekar of physically and verbally abusing her while filming a special dance number for the film. Dutta eventually quit the song which later went to Sawant.

Defending Patekar, Sawant, in a press conference, claimed that Dutta was making such allegations because "she is mad and trying to gain publicity." Sawant also called Dutta a "doped", saying she "would consume drugs and remain unconscious for hours on the film set."

Now, Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute has slapped a defamation case on Sawant for maligning his client's image.

"We have filed a criminal and civil defamation case against Rakhi Sawant for maligning my client's character and image," Satpute told Republic TV.

He also said that if Sawant fails to respond, she may face punishment for two years or a fine or both.

Ever since Dutta openly accused Patekar of sexually harassing her, many women across the country have come forward and shared their own experiences of harassment, giving rise to India's own #MeToo movement.


