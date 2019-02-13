English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Vikas Bahl Won't be Credited as Director of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30
Anurag Kashyap, who dissolved Phantom Films last year following sexual assault allegations against Vikas Bahl, has agreed to oversee the post-production of Super 30.
A still from Super 30. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Super 30 director Vikas Bahl has been ousted from the film and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer will be released without a director’s name in the credit roll. A Mumbai Mirror report has revealed that following sexual harassment allegations against the director, the makers of the film have officially severed all ties with Bahl and paid him a handsome severance against taking his name out of the credits.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who dissolved his production company Phantom Films last year, which also had Vikas as a partner, will be the one overseeing post-production of the film.
Last year, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of their 2008 film and triggered the #MeToo movement in India. After her revelation, several others also opened up about their tormenting experiences of sexual harassment, molestation, and even rape.
Among them was Vikas’ Phantom Films colleague, who accused him of sexual harassment. While the director has claimed her accusations are false and it is just a conspiracy against him, yet, the makers of Super 30 are not convinced and revealed that the only way Vikas gets director’s credit for Super 30 is if he gets a court judgement claiming that he is not guilty.
“Vikas is not associated with the edit and post-production. There will be no director credit for anyone. As a producer, after substantial investment of time, money and the efforts of all our technicians and talent, it is our responsibility to complete the film with the best possible resources available to us. Anurag is a partner, he has edited films of other Phantom partners in the past. He agreed to take this responsibility on Reliance's request, and with a professional and commercial understanding. Also, it has been agreed that he will not take any credit,” Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said.
While Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 was initially set to release in January, during the Republic Day weekend, however, the makers pushed the release of the film to a later date this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who dissolved his production company Phantom Films last year, which also had Vikas as a partner, will be the one overseeing post-production of the film.
Last year, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of their 2008 film and triggered the #MeToo movement in India. After her revelation, several others also opened up about their tormenting experiences of sexual harassment, molestation, and even rape.
Among them was Vikas’ Phantom Films colleague, who accused him of sexual harassment. While the director has claimed her accusations are false and it is just a conspiracy against him, yet, the makers of Super 30 are not convinced and revealed that the only way Vikas gets director’s credit for Super 30 is if he gets a court judgement claiming that he is not guilty.
“Vikas is not associated with the edit and post-production. There will be no director credit for anyone. As a producer, after substantial investment of time, money and the efforts of all our technicians and talent, it is our responsibility to complete the film with the best possible resources available to us. Anurag is a partner, he has edited films of other Phantom partners in the past. He agreed to take this responsibility on Reliance's request, and with a professional and commercial understanding. Also, it has been agreed that he will not take any credit,” Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said.
While Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 was initially set to release in January, during the Republic Day weekend, however, the makers pushed the release of the film to a later date this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results