MeToo Will Have Lasting Impact in India Because Women are Becoming Stronger and Speaking up: Manisha Koirala

Tanushree Dutta opened the pandora’s box in 2018 when she came to the forefront and spoke about the ugly side of Bollywood. Joined by many other female artists, the Indian entertainment industry saw the public airing of allegations of an ingrained culture of sexual harassment.

As the accusations of sexual harassment started coming up more often, the film industry saw exile of the accused as they went on to maintain a low profile. With multiple court hearings and legal formalities, Bollywood also saw quite a few cases when other artists blocked the indicted and vowed to never work with a sexual harasser. However, sometime after the accused returned to work, people ‘moved on’ putting up a big question mark on the impact of #MeToo movement in India.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, News18 sat together with Manisha Koirala, Aditi Pohankar and Saiyami Kher –the powerhouse female talent of Netflix-- to discuss the #MeToo Movement in India, its impact on the content and if it will stay.

While Manisha believed that the movement has majorly done good and an impact can be seen in a way that people are now careful and conscious, Saiyami said, “The content has remained the same, but the atmosphere of the work has definitely changed. As a young female actor, I think every new artist in the initial phase of their career had somebody in the power position passing comment or something and they actress remained quite because they did not consider that a big deal. But right now, that has changed and people are trying to be politically correct.”

Asked if it is a temporary phase or it will last, Manisha explained saying, “I think the #MeToo Movement will have a lasting impact because now is the time when women are becoming bolder, stronger and they are speaking up. And above that, there are a lot of men who are supporting this. So I think this time it’s going to continue.”

Agreeing to Manisha, Aditi Pohankar, who makes her acting debut with Netflix’s She, called #MeToo a by-product of the societal change which according to her is a global thing and will last for a long time.

Follow @News18Movies for more