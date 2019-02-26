English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mexican President Praises 'Roma' Director on Oscars Win, Says 'Hope to See the Film Soon'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has congratulated the entire team of the Mexican film Roma for winning three Oscars.
The week began "with good news", Obrador said at a press conference on Monday and hailed the film's director, Alfonso Cuaron, Efe news reported.
The 91st Academy Awards on Sunday saw Roma become the first Mexican feature to win the Oscar for best foreign film, while Cuaron took home the awards for cinematography and directing.
"It pleases me very much that a Mexican, that a team, a group of actors, professionals, have this recognition that is so important in cinema," Obrador said.
The Mexican President though acknowledged he was yet to see Roma and vowed to reach out personally to Cuaron and everyone else involved in the film, which tells the story of an indigenous domestic worker.
“I hope to invite them to the presidential palace and to see the film as soon as possible,” he said.
Shot in black-and-white with dialogue in Spanish and the indigenous Mixtec language, Roma was released by streaming service Netflix, not a traditional studio.
Roma was nominated for the Oscar in 10 different categories, including best picture and a best actress nomination for Yalitza Aparicio, a Mixtec schoolteacher with no prior acting experience.
In five of the last six years, the Oscar for best director has gone to a Mexican.
The run started in 2014 with Cuaron, who won for Gravity, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu took the honor in 2015 and 2016, for Birdman and The Revenant respectively, while Guillermo Del Toro was named best director in 2018 for The Shape of Water.
