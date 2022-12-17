MG Ramachandran's Thayin Madiyil to Complete 58 Years Of Its Release on Dec 18

MG Ramachandran-starrer Thayin Madiyil will complete 58 years of its release on Sunday. Directed by Adurthi Subba Rao, the film was released on December 18, 1964. Like various other hit films starring MGR, it could not carve a niche amongst audiences. It was criticised by veteran journalists like TM Ramachandran for showing a storyline based on an outdated plot. The only good part, which became the highlight of Thayin Madiyil, was MGR’s stellar performance. Keep reading this space to know more about the film.

Thayin Madiyil narrates the storyline of a top-notch jockey (a person who rides or drives a horse, especially as a professional in a race) Raja (MGR). An orphan, Raja is smitten by Jeeva (B Saroja Devi), a rich businessman Bhupathi’s daughter. They soon fall in love with each other. Thayin Madiyil’s story takes an interesting turn when Raja gets to know that he is not an orphan and that his mother is still alive. He meets her and gets to know about the injustice she has endured over the years. Besides this grief, Raja also gets to know about another shocking revelation from his mother which he has not expected. His father is Bhupathi, his lady loves Jeeva’s dad. What happens next forms the core theme of Thayin Madiyil. Thayin Madiyil was a disappointment at the box office.

Apart from the lacklustre storyline, another factor which pained MGR’s fans was the absence of good music in Thayin Madiyil. Over the years, MGR has a treasure trove of films to his acting credit, which always had soulful compositions. Kannalane Vaarunga by Jikki, Aththanum Naanthane Aththanum Naanthane by SC Krishnan and T V Ratnam and other compositions are testimony to this statement. But Thayin Madiyil’s music failed to resonate with the audience. Composer SM Subbiah Naidu was roped in for scoring the music, while TM Saundarrajan and P Sushila rendered their heartfelt vocals. Prominent lyricists like Vaali and Kannadasan have penned the lyrics for Thayin Madiyil’s songs. Despite such a powerful team, the film’s songs failed to make a mark.

