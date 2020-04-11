MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mia Farrow Says Her Daughter Quincy has COVID-19

Mia Farrow/Twitter

Mia Farrow/Twitter

Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus.


In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.


"A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus," Farrow tweeted.



Quincy Farrow-LePine, who was born as Kaeli-Sha, is the actor's youngest child.


Farrow had adopted Quincy in 1994 when she was just one-year-old, post the actor's split from filmmaker Woody Allen.


Quincy is married and has a baby daughter named Coretta.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has so far claimed the lives of over 100,000 people worldwide and infected 1.7 million others. The death toll due to Covid-19 in India rose to 239 and the number of cases surged to 7,447, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. Of these, 1,035 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

