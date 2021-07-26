Mia Khalifa Announces Separation from Husband Robert Sandberg After 'a Year of Therapy'

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has announced that she is separating from her husband Robert Sandberg after two years together. In an Instagram post, Khalifa announced that the couple tried everything including therapy to make their marriage work. However, they have now decided to separate and Khalifa said that they have a friend for life in each other.

Khalifa stated that an isolated incident is not the cause of their separation and they will love and respect each other. She said that ‘unresolvable’ and ‘fundamental differences’ caused their split, adding that nobody could blame the other for that. The 28-year-old media personality said that she and Sandberg are closing this chapter of their life with no regrets. Khalifa added that the two are connected with their love for family, friends and their dogs.

“We can confidently say that We gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried. We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame the other for. We are closing the chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately, but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we’re glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying we tried our absolute hardest," her post read.

Khalifa and Sandberg, who is a chef, got engaged in March 2019. The two got married months later in 2019. The same announcement was also shared by Sandberg on his official Instagram profile.

