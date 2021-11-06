Mia Khalifa Gets Botox Treatment In Armpits to Prevent Sweat Patches, Shares Video

These days many adult film actors are adopting a variety of methods to look beautiful, attractive, and young. They also share on social media the methods that they opt to maintain beauty and elegance. Recently, former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has undergone a special treatment to avoid sweat patches in armpits, the details of which she has shared on social media for fans.

Mia has taken a Botox treatment in her armpit. In the shared video, Mia has also explained the reason for taking the treatment. In the video, Mia can be heard saying, “I was sweating profusely. I have been suffering from Hyperhidrosis for the last 5 years. Due to the increase in anxiety, even using perfume or deodorant was of little use. I am taking Botox injection treatment to get rid of the problem of excessive sweating”.

So as per her statement, she has hyperhidrosis, a condition characterized by excessive sweating. Sharing the whole process of the treatment Mia said, “This treatment has reduced excessive sweating and I am taking this treatment in the armpit 2 to 3 times a year."

“I don’t sweat when I wear a shirt, so I can wear a gray shirt. There is no need to suffer from sweat stains in winter. My life has changed after taking Botox treatment in armpit”, Mia added.

Mia became popular after working in the adult films but she left the industry in early 2015. Earlier in an interview with BBC, sharing her experience, Mia revealed that she regrets working in the industry and it has damaged her.

She is very active on social media and has huge popularity. Her photos and videos on social media are always a topic of discussion. Mia Khalifa is also famous for her outspoken nature. She boldly shares her views on various issues while sharing videos on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.