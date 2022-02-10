Mia Khalifa Posts Hot Bathing Pictures; Fans Say, 'Need Fire Extinguisher'

Mia Khalifa’s Instagram account has become the talk of the town after the former adult star posted a few pictures of herself bathing. The shoot, according to Mia, was for a campaign. The pictures have gone viral and caused quite the stir on the internet. Just days ago, Mia Khalifa set the internet on fire with her bathroom selfies. She posted the pictures amid the rumours of her death on the internet. While she used Instagram to share her photos, the former adult actor also posted on Twitter to debunk the death rumours with a meme.

In her latest pics, Mia can be seen flaunting her figure, with soap all over her body According to Mia, the images are from a soap commercial and the caption of the image read, “ZERO WASTE. 100% dissolvable packaging. Eco legends @cleanwithplus Campaign shot by @daniel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Netizens are swooning over her pictures and leaving their comments, “I need a fire extinguisher," said a social media user. Another commented, “Is this a soap commercial or something else?"

Hundreds of netizens have also posted heart emojis in the comments section. The picture has received 1.6 million likes, with more than 8000 comments.

The rumours about Mia Khalifa’s death started a few days ago when Facebook changed her profile to one of the memorials. Mia then debunked the rumours by posting a savage meme.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has been the victim of a death hoax going viral. Several Hollywood actors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan and Jim Carrey, have faced a similar situation in the past.

Mia entered the adult film industry in 2014 and was one of the most popular stars. Her choice of career also sparked debate in the Middle East, particularly after a video in which she performed wearing a hijab.

Mia Khalifa has also been vocal about the deep shame she feels owing to her involvement in the adult film industry in the past. She has also said in many interviews that irrespective of how hard she tries to change her life, her past is all over the internet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.