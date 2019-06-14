MIB International Lacks Charm, Bharat Loses Box Office Momentum
While MIB International hit the screens and failed to impress the critics, Salman Khan's Bharat has also started getting slower at the ticket window.
This week it's a treat for cinegoers as a wide variety of films has hit theaters ranging from Chris Hemsworth MIB International to Malayalam superstar Mammootty's dark comedy, Unda. Also, popular daily soap Sanjivani is all set to be back with a new cast.
In another news, after a week of a steady run at the box office, Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat struggles to keep momentum at the box office.
Also, Avengers star Chris Evans turned a year older and his co-star Robert Downey Jr has wished him in a funny way.
Friday is here and it's a treat for cinema lovers this week. While Taapsee Pannu gets the audience on the edge of their seats with Game Over, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's MIB: International disappoints with the plot. Meanwhile, the younger audience can have their moments of high-octave with The Secret Life of Pets 2, whereas, south cinema offers Mammootty's dark comedy, Unda.
Here's our review for all the above-mentioned films this weekend.
Read: Game Over Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu and Fantastic Storytelling Techniques Keep You Hooked
Read: Men In Black International Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth’s Charm is the Only Bait
Read: The Secret Life of Pets 2 Movie Review: A Fun Film Meant for a Younger Audience
Read: Unda Movie Review: Mammootty Back to Being a Cop in Entertaining Dark Comedy
In spite of a bumper opening, courtesy Eid and Salman Khan’s massive fan following, Bharat is yet to cross the Rs 200 crore mark despite it being nine days since its mega release. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which earned Rs 41.75 crore on day 1—making it Salman’s biggest opening so far—has been struggling to keep momentum at the box office.
Read: Salman Khan’s Bharat Struggles to Maintain Momentum at Box Office, Earns Rs 172.50 Crore in 9 Days
As Chris Evans turned 38 on Thursday, his co-star Downey Jr had plenty to say to the Cap cool. Downey Jr wished Evans a happy birthday on Twitter with a hilarious GIF of Evans’ scene in which he fights himself in Avengers: Endgame.
Read: Robert Downey Jr Wishes 'America's A**' Happy Birthday As Chris Evans Turns 38
Also read: Thor Was a Wreck in Avengers Endgame And This Sad Video of Chris Hemsworth is Proof
With its first episode aired in 2002, Sanjivani became one of the most successful shows. While its sequel, Dill Mill Gayye with Karan Singh Grover in the lead gave fans some major moments from the show, the show is all set to be back with the reboot of the show.
Read: First Pic of Sanjivani Reboot Star Cast Featuring Surbhi Chandana, Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh
Also read: Karan Singh Grover is Looking Forward to Working with Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
On the lifestyle front, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan have been impressing their fans with their jaw-dropping style statement and sartorial choices. While Priyanka stunned in her orange cape dress, Sara was elegance at its best in her traditional outfit.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Fiery Tangerine Cape Outfit at an Event in Mumbai
Also read: Sara Ali Khan 'Sprinkles Some Fairy Dust' in Regal Ethnic Outfit
