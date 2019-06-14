MIB International Lacks Charm, Bharat Loses Box Office Momentum

This week it's a treat for cinegoers as a wide variety of films has hit theaters ranging from Chris Hemsworth MIB International to Malayalam superstar Mammootty's dark comedy, Unda. Also, popular daily soap Sanjivani is all set to be back with a new cast.

In another news, after a week of a steady run at the box office, Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat struggles to keep momentum at the box office.

Also, Avengers star Chris Evans turned a year older and his co-star Robert Downey Jr has wished him in a funny way.

Scroll down to read more of these and other entertainment and lifestyle news in our wrap today.

Friday is here and it's a treat for cinema lovers this week. While Taapsee Pannu gets the audience on the edge of their seats with Game Over, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's MIB: International disappoints with the plot. Meanwhile, the younger audience can have their moments of high-octave with The Secret Life of Pets 2, whereas, south cinema offers Mammootty's dark comedy, Unda.

Here's our review for all the above-mentioned films this weekend.

In spite of a bumper opening, courtesy Eid and Salman Khan’s massive fan following, Bharat is yet to cross the Rs 200 crore mark despite it being nine days since its mega release. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which earned Rs 41.75 crore on day 1—making it Salman’s biggest opening so far—has been struggling to keep momentum at the box office.

As Chris Evans turned 38 on Thursday, his co-star Downey Jr had plenty to say to the Cap cool. Downey Jr wished Evans a happy birthday on Twitter with a hilarious GIF of Evans’ scene in which he fights himself in Avengers: Endgame.

With its first episode aired in 2002, Sanjivani became one of the most successful shows. While its sequel, Dill Mill Gayye with Karan Singh Grover in the lead gave fans some major moments from the show, the show is all set to be back with the reboot of the show.

On the lifestyle front, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan have been impressing their fans with their jaw-dropping style statement and sartorial choices. While Priyanka stunned in her orange cape dress, Sara was elegance at its best in her traditional outfit.

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.