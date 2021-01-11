Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey Go Public with Their Relationship

Michael B Jordan has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend Lori Harvey. The 33-year-old actor posted two pictures of him with the 24-year-old model on Monday. Silhouettes of Michael and Lori can be seen embracing each other in the portraits with warm lights glowing in the background. The post from People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive has garnered over 1.3 million likes since it was shared three hours ago. Fans and celebrities have commented with congratulatory messages on Michael’s post. Celebrity trainer Corey Calliet commented, “I’m here for it!!!!!” Marsai Martin also posted a heart emoji with exclamation marks on Michael’s post.

Cartoonist Obi Arisukwu commented, “Good ol Black love! That’s what I’m talkin’ bout!!” Other celebrities like Yara Shahidi, Keith Powers and Gabrielle Union among others also expressed their excitement as the couple went official.

Lori Harvey, daughter of American comedian and television presenter Steven Harvey, also posted a few pictures of her with Michael on Instagram handle on Monday. In the polaroid frame pictures, Lori can be seen beaming with joy as the embrace. In another picture, Michael, who is wearing a brown jacket with black turtleneck, is seen standing next to Lori as they both pose for the camera. Celebrity stylist EJ•KING commented on Lori’s post, “This makes me happy yo. more love all 2021.”

Speculations of Lori and Michael dating each other had started later last year when the two were frequently spotted on Thanksgiving Day by paparazzi. According to a report, the two were also spotted on December 30, 2020 in Salt Lake City for the holiday season celebrations. At the time, both Lori and Michael posted snowboarding videos and photos at similar locations on their Instagram Story.

Earlier in 2020, Lori was allegedly dating American rapper and songwriter Future.