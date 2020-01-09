Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Michael B Jordan has Always Felt Like Family, Says Brie Larson

Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan recently appeared together on the big screen in the film Just Mercy.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy - Instagram @brielarsonworld
Image Courtesy - Instagram @brielarsonworld

Actress Brie Larson says actor Michael B. Jordan is an incredibly compassionate and caring person.

The actress enjoyed working with him on Just Mercy, which tells the true story of a lawyer attempting to free a man wrongfully convicted of the murder of a young girl.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by C.M.P. 🎬 (@coolmovieposters) on

"Michael has always felt a little like family, because when we were releasing 'Short Term 12', his film 'Fruitvale Station' was coming out at that same time, so we were paired a lot together and were super-supportive of each other's projects. So it wasn't very hard to have that type of rapport," Larson said.

"I'm so privileged to have had the opportunity to share this experience with him, also because of who Michael is. He stands in real life for these issues that we're depicting onscreen, and he is an incredibly compassionate and caring person who wanted to do things that had never been done before with this film -- in particular with diversity behind the camera," she added.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows the life of Bryan Stevenson's fight to free Walter McMillian, a man wrongly convicted of murder and sent to death row. Jordan has also produced the film and features in it. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India on January 17.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram