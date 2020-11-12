Michael Bay, Jake Gyllenhaal Teaming Up For Action Thriller 'Ambulance'

Los Angeles: Hollywood action master Michael Bay is poised to direct his action thriller, titled “Ambulance” with Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations to star. The plot line is being kept under wraps, but sources told Deadline that the film is the vein of the great action thrillers of the 1990s like “Speed” and Bay’s “Bad Boys”. The feature is based on the original Danish film “Ambulancen” (2005) produced by Nordisk Film Productions. Chris Fedak penned the script for the Hollywood version. No distribution deal has closed yet, but according to insiders Universal Pictures is finalising a deal to land distribution rights.

Bay most recently directed the Netflix action pic “6 Underground”, starring Ryan Reynolds, and is developing Sony’s “Black 5”. He is also producing the pandemic thriller “Songbird”. Gyllenhaal will next be seen in another thriller “The Guilty”, which reunites him with his “Southpaw” director Antoine Fuqua, and the HBO series “The Son”, directed by Denis Villeneuve with whom the actor has previously worked in critically-acclaimed films like “Prisoners” and “Enemy”.

Produced by James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak, “Ambulance” is expected to start shooting in January 2021.