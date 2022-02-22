Michael Buble and Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Fourth Child; Revealed Pregnancy in Music Video

Canadian singer Michael Buble is expecting his fourth kid with his wife Luisana Lopilato. The big reveal was made through a sneak peek at the forthcoming music video for his track titled ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’. The music video is slated for release sometime later this week.

The 46-year-old crooner awakens from a Sixteen Candles-inspired dream scene to find himself yelling a song at a puzzled grocery store clerk in the TMZ-exclusive music video teaser. Luisana, 34, quickly intervenes to save him from embarrassment before she leaves. Luisana manages to gather the family while flaunting her sizable baby bulge in great trousers and tee-shirt combo as the duo’s sons run by. As they whizzed by their mother, fans could see the couple’s children Noah, 8, Elias, 5, and Vida, 3. Michael’s video pays tribute to the couple’s first on-camera appearance for his 2009 single Haven’t Met You Yet. The couple, who married in Luisana’s homeland of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2011, will pick up right where they left off, with plenty of references to classic romances such as The Notebook, Titanic, and The Princess Bride.

Advertisement

This piece of joy in the couple’s lives comes after a rough few years for the family, according to The Hollywood Life. The family’s lives were turned upside down when Noah, the family’s three-year-old son, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. In 2017, he was confirmed cancer-free, and he has remained that way ever since. Despite this, the actor claims that Noah’s health scare helped him put things in perspective.

“Now I have a much deeper life,” he told People magazine last December. “ I would never wish any human being to feel that kind of pain but I believe that the feeling of fear and loss makes one live a deeper life. Once you’ve felt those things, you’re able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude, and happiness,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.