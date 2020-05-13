MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Michael Douglas Says Information on Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 Will be Out ‘Very Soon’

Ant-Man poster (R)

Ant-Man poster (R)

Michael Douglas recently hosted a Q and A session on social media and teased fans about the upcoming superhero movie 'Ant-Man 3'.

Share this:

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas recently did a quick Q&A session on Instagram. The Basic Instinct actor revealed that it was the first time when he was engaging in such a session with his fans. Like most of us, the veteran star is also spending his time indoors as world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 6-minute long video, Douglas mentioned about his day-to-day activities these days. He informed that there is nothing much to do for him except spending time watching movies and shows on Netflix.

The most interesting part of the video is where the legendary actor takes up questions related to the third installment of the Ant-Man movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Douglas, who played the role of scientist Hank Pym in the superhero franchise, went on to reveal that news on Ant-Man 3 can be expected soon. As of now, not much details about the Marvel flick is available except for gossip and rumour.

“I can’t talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they’ll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon,” the Wall Street star mentioned.

The entire session can be watched on his IGTV video. “Q&A with the fans! Had a fun time answering some great questions! Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! MD,” he captioned the video.

Michael Douglas suffered a personal loss recently when his father and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas passed away in February at the age of 104.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading