Michael Douglas Says Information on Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 Will be Out ‘Very Soon’

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas recently did a quick Q&A session on Instagram. The Basic Instinct actor revealed that it was the first time when he was engaging in such a session with his fans. Like most of us, the veteran star is also spending his time indoors as world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 6-minute long video, Douglas mentioned about his day-to-day activities these days. He informed that there is nothing much to do for him except spending time watching movies and shows on Netflix.

The most interesting part of the video is where the legendary actor takes up questions related to the third installment of the Ant-Man movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Douglas, who played the role of scientist Hank Pym in the superhero franchise, went on to reveal that news on Ant-Man 3 can be expected soon. As of now, not much details about the Marvel flick is available except for gossip and rumour.

“I can’t talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they’ll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon,” the Wall Street star mentioned.

The entire session can be watched on his IGTV video. “Q&A with the fans! Had a fun time answering some great questions! Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! MD,” he captioned the video.

Michael Douglas suffered a personal loss recently when his father and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas passed away in February at the age of 104.

