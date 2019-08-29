Michael Jackson 61st Birth Anniversary: Remembering the King of Pop With These Evergreen Songs

Michael Jackson made a name for himself with all the hard work and dedication. Also known as the King of Pop, Michael Joseph Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana, near Chicago, on August 29, 1958. The eighth of ten children in the Jackson family, Michael was born in a working-class African-American. While he left the world on June 25, 2009, his legacy of music has been living on forever through his words and songs. From being a member of Jackson 5 to introducing the world to the famous moonwalk dance, Michael left the world at the age of 51.

As we commemorate the 61st birth anniversary of the singer and dancer, we pay a tribute to him through his songs, which left an everlasting impact in the world:

They Don’t Care About Us: The song ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ was the fifth single from Michael Jackson’s album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I. The album was released on June 16, 1995. This song was popularly known as a protest song, making it one of the most controversial pieces Jackson ever composed. The controversy took place around allegations that said the singer used antisemitic lyrics for the song.

Smooth Criminal: From his seventh studio album Bad, the song ‘Smooth Criminal’ is one of his most popular hits. Talking about a ‘smooth criminal’ who attacks a woman in her apartment, the song revolves around the person. The visuals of the song also became quite popular because of Jackson’s ‘anti-gravity lean’.

Billie Jean: The second single from Jackson’s sixth studio album, Thriller, which was released on January 2, 1983, ‘Billie Jean’ narrates the tale of a young girl who claims to be the mother of Jackson’s alleged son. It was with this song that Jackson introduced the moonwalk and white sequinned glove during his performance at Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.

Man in The Mirror: The fourth single from his seventh solo album, Bad, ‘Man In The Mirror’ is a song which can be considered as a gospel-tinged mantra of self-betterment. It is one of the most inspirational songs from Jackson, composed by Siedah Garrett and Glen Ballard. The song was also nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Black or White: Released on November 11, 1991, Black or White is the first single from Michael Jackson’s eighth studio album, Dangerous. The song gained so much popularity during the time of its release. It ascended from number 35 to number one in three weeks, becoming the fastest chart topper since The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’.

