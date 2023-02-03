Michael Jackson has been a global pop icon for years. With his immense popularity and controversial life, we often wish there was a biopic on the icon’s life. Our wish is soon turning into reality. Lionsgate is producing a biopic on the legend, titled Micheal. It is only natural to wonder who could carry off his larger-than-life persona on screen. But we got you covered on this. Reportedly, his own kin will be playing the lead role in the biopic. According to a report in Variety, Micheal’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will be portraying the character of his uncle in Micheal, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The 26-year-old Jaafar is the second-youngest child of musician Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s older brother. He will play the lead in the movie, marking his first significant film role. Jaafar expressed his “humility and honour" upon getting the opportunity to play the role. The film is going to be a complicated portrayal of the late pop star’s life. According to the studio, the film would include “his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”

The Michael Jackson estate is reportedly collaborating with the film’s production, which might have an impact on how the biopic portrays the numerous accusations of child sexual abuse that Jackson faced during his lifetime. The movie’s producer, Graham King, who previously produced the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which won an Oscar, said the casting directors looked all over the world for an actor to play Jackson before deciding on Jaafar. The film’s principal photography will begin in 2023.

