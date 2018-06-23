Michael Jackson's Father Joe Jackson Hospitalized, in Final Stages of Temrinal Cancer

Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety.com. Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in the hospital this week, reports the website.Jackson, 89, has suffered from a variety of ailments in recent years, including dementia, strokes, and at least one heart attack, according to reports. He was injured in a car accident a year ago.The famously headstrong Jackson, father of 11 children, drove his performing family hard and at times subjected them to physical and mental abuse; the original Jackson 5 included sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, although younger sibling Randy also performed with the group and daughters LaToya, Rebbie and most famously, Janet also released albums.Over the decades, Joe has had a contentious relationship with many family members, including Michael.The Daily Mail claims that Jackson's "handlers" had barred certain family members from visiting him, which son and former Jackson 5 member Jermaine spoke about to the paper.The Jackson family patriarch has lived in Las Vegas for several years. One of his most recent public appearances was at the BET Awards in 2015, attending with his daughter Janet as she accepted the ultimate icon award. That same year, he suffered a stroke that reportedly left him with temporarily blurred vision