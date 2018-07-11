English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Michael Jackson Was 'Chemically Castrated' By His Father, Says Doctor
Doctor Conrad Murray speaks up on Michael Jackson's father - Joe Jackson, says he wasn't a good father.
Image: Reuters
Los Angeles: Pop legend Michael Jackson was "chemically castrated" by his father Joe, according to the late star's doctor Conrad Murray.
Murray said Joe, who died from cancer last month, was "cruel" to his children.
"Joe Jackson was one of the worst fathers to his children in history," Murray told The Blast, a publication.
Michael had talked about the cruelty he had experienced at the hands of his father, Murray said. "The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words."
Murray has previously claimed the Jackson family patriarch would give Michael hormone injections to stop his voice from getting deeper, reports The Daily Telegraph.
The doctor said Michael told him he was so scared of his father that he would vomit when he saw him.
Michael's son Prince has previously defended his grandfather. In a video posted on Instagram, he told his followers Joe had done no wrong.
He said: "One of the things I'm going to talk about today is my grandpa about what you all got to f***ing say about him. So you all can keep on talking all this s***, saying he abused my dad and all this and you will make a YouTube video about it for sure."
"But he raised these kids right, otherwise they would have been in gangs or f****ing dead. So go ahead, keep talking s***, but you won't ever be as great as one of that man's f***ing balls in his n******."
Joe was buried in the same Southern California cemetery his late son.
He died on June 27 in Las Vegas at age 89 and is survived by wife Katherine, eight children and dozens of grandchildren
Also Watch
Murray said Joe, who died from cancer last month, was "cruel" to his children.
"Joe Jackson was one of the worst fathers to his children in history," Murray told The Blast, a publication.
Michael had talked about the cruelty he had experienced at the hands of his father, Murray said. "The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words."
Murray has previously claimed the Jackson family patriarch would give Michael hormone injections to stop his voice from getting deeper, reports The Daily Telegraph.
The doctor said Michael told him he was so scared of his father that he would vomit when he saw him.
Michael's son Prince has previously defended his grandfather. In a video posted on Instagram, he told his followers Joe had done no wrong.
He said: "One of the things I'm going to talk about today is my grandpa about what you all got to f***ing say about him. So you all can keep on talking all this s***, saying he abused my dad and all this and you will make a YouTube video about it for sure."
"But he raised these kids right, otherwise they would have been in gangs or f****ing dead. So go ahead, keep talking s***, but you won't ever be as great as one of that man's f***ing balls in his n******."
Joe was buried in the same Southern California cemetery his late son.
He died on June 27 in Las Vegas at age 89 and is survived by wife Katherine, eight children and dozens of grandchildren
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tata H5X SUV (Harrier) Official Name to be Revealed Today, Teased on Twitter
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Guess Who Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name to Shashank Khaitan for Dhadak? No, It's Not KJo
- Meghan Markle Aces Three Looks in Less Than 24 Hours; See Pics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Umtiti Heads France Into Final After 12 Years as Belgium Fall Short