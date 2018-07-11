Michael Jackson Was 'Chemically Castrated' By His Father, Says Doctor

Pop legend Michael Jackson was "chemically castrated" by his father Joe, according to the late star's doctor Conrad Murray.Murray said Joe, who died from cancer last month, was "cruel" to his children."Joe Jackson was one of the worst fathers to his children in history," Murray told The Blast, a publication.Michael had talked about the cruelty he had experienced at the hands of his father, Murray said. "The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words."Murray has previously claimed the Jackson family patriarch would give Michael hormone injections to stop his voice from getting deeper, reports The Daily Telegraph.The doctor said Michael told him he was so scared of his father that he would vomit when he saw him.Michael's son Prince has previously defended his grandfather. In a video posted on Instagram, he told his followers Joe had done no wrong.He said: "One of the things I'm going to talk about today is my grandpa about what you all got to f***ing say about him. So you all can keep on talking all this s***, saying he abused my dad and all this and you will make a YouTube video about it for sure.""But he raised these kids right, otherwise they would have been in gangs or f****ing dead. So go ahead, keep talking s***, but you won't ever be as great as one of that man's f***ing balls in his n******."Joe was buried in the same Southern California cemetery his late son.He died on June 27 in Las Vegas at age 89 and is survived by wife Katherine, eight children and dozens of grandchildren