Michael Jai White To Topline 'The Commando'

Los Angeles: Actor Michael Jai White, best known for his work in films like “Spawn” and “Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown”, is set to lead the cast of the upcoming indie “The Commando”. The actor joins Hollywood veteran Mickey Rourke, who is attached to play the antagonist in the Asif Akbar directorial, reported Deadline.

“The Commando” follows a DEA agent with PTSD (White) who returns home after a botched mission and must now protect his family from a newly released criminal (Rourke), and his henchmen who’ve come after a stash of millions inside the agent’s house. Koji Steven Sakai wrote the original screenplay from a story by Al Bravo, Akbar and Sakai.

The movie is a co-production with Al Bravo Films, Little Nalu Pictures and Avail Entertainment. Production is slated to begin in New Mexico this month.