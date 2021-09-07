Michael K Williams Death: Five Hollywood Celebrities Who Were Found Dead at Their Home

Hollywood actor Michael K Williams, known for his roles in television series like The Wires, passed away at the age of 54 on Monday. According to news reports, the actor was found dead in his New York apartment and it is suspected that the cause of death is drug overdose. The actor was quite open about his struggles with drug addiction and earlier this year, he did mention in a podcast that despite his rehabilitation therapy, he is prone to relapse.

Williams’ death highlights how he is not the only Hollywood celebrity to have died alone in his home. Let us take a look at some other actors and celebrities from Hollywood who met a similar fate.

Marilyn MonroeAs much as the Hollywood icon lit up the silver screen with her presence, Monroe faced an equal amount of mental health issues and the pressure of being an actor. On August 5, 1962, Monroe was found dead in her Brentwood California home surrounded by a bottle of pills.

Michael JacksonThe king of pop was found dead in his, now infamous, Neverland residence on June 25, 2009. The singer had consumed several drugs that would have assisted him in sleeping. However, the singer suffered a cardiac arrest and never woke up. Jackson’s personal physician was charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving him a lethal mix of drugs that led to his death.

RELATED NEWS When They See Us is the Most Watched Web Series in the US, Says Netflix

Elvis PresleyAnother Hollywood icon, singer and actor Presley was found dead in the bathroom of his home, Graceland on August 16, 1977. The cause of his death was cardiac arrest, however, toxicology reports revealed high concentrations of pharmaceutical drugs in his system.

Amy WinehouseThe British singer and songwriter was found dead in her London apartment on July 23, 2011. At the age of 28, the singer passed away due to alcohol poisoning. A coroner's report after her death revealed that Winehouse had a blood alcohol content of 0.416% which was more than five times the legal limit to drive.

PrinceAmerican pop star Prince was found dead in his apartment on April 21, 2016 aged 57. The singer passed away from an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here