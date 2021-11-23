Michael, Starring Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, To Have Gautham Menon As Villain

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon has joined the team of Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and Director Ranjith Jayakody for their upcoming project, Michael. The team of wonderful creative buffs will be a complete package of action and drama.

Michael, produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLC and Karan C Productions LLC, will see director Gautham Menon in the role of a villain. Menon has helmed several superhit films and has also impressed the audience with his performances in some movies and web series.

Sundeep tweeted, “Take pleasure in welcoming my Guru & Ace Director @MenonGautham as the Antagonist in the world of @MichaelTheFilm. Looking forward to learning from you once again sir.”

Actor Sundeep Kishan will be seen playing the lead role in the film. He will be seen in the role of an ardent supporter of a revolutionary writer, whereas Vijay Sethupathi will be doing a dramatic special appearance.

Director Ranjith Jayakody has written the screenplay for ‘Michael’, while the will be co-produced by Bharath Chaudhary, Pushkar Rammohan Rao and Narayan Das Ke Narang.

The first look poster of ‘Michael’ was released recently. The poster featured a bloody red hand in handcuffs. The poster was a great surprise for the fans, and it has generated excitement among the audience. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

