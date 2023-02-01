Don’t we just wait for Fridays every week? No, not just because it’s the weekend but also because that’s when new films and shows usually premiere in theatres and OTT platforms respectively. This week, too, we have some exciting films and shows lined up for release.

Here’s a roundup of movies releasing in theatres and OTT this week on Netflix, Disney Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

Michael:

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Karan C Productions, Michael, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sandeep Kishan in the lead roles, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Ranjith Jayakody, Michael stars Divyanka Kaushik opposite Sandeep Kishan. Along with them, Gautham Menon, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Anasuya Bharadwaj are also appearing in character roles. The movie is slated to release in theatres on February 3.

Jehanabad

Jehanabad Of Love & War is an upcoming thriller series released on Sony Live. The series is produced by Studio Next and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh. Rajiv has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for this series. It stars Rithvik Bhowmick, Harshita Kaur and Parampratha Chattopadhyay in lead roles. The series will be released on 3rd February.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Hindi film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is written and directed by director Anurag Kashyap and it stars Alaya F and newcomer Karan Mehta in lead roles. Actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a special appearance. The film will be released on February 3 in theatres.

Romancham

Romancham is a horror comedy movie. It focuses on the lives of young people who decide to use a letter board to connect with spirits. This Malayalam horror comedy stars Arjun Asokan, Chaubin Shahir and Semban Vinod Jose in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 3.

Premadesam

Telugu romantic-comedy film revolves around two couples. Ajay Kathurwar, Trikan, Megha Akash and Madhu are playing the lead roles. Directed by Srikanth Siddham, the music is composed by Mani Sharma. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 3.

Make My Day

A new series will be released on Netflix as a treat for animation lovers. People on a cold planet face a threat from mysterious creatures. Can they trace the origins of these creatures? Or will these creatures destroy the entire planet? The story goes towards that. The series will be released on February 3rd.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

One of the most popular films of the year 2022 was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is a sequel to the 2018 film Black Panther. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Guerra, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Tuyke, Angela Bassett and Dominic Thorne. While the film had a successful theatrical run, fans across the world have been waiting for its digital premiere, releasing on February 1 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

