The year 2023 has left the South film industry dancing with joy. From Vijay Thalapathy’s Varisu to Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, films in the South have made all the noise, receiving applause from the masses. All three films have proven to be superhits, minting quite a lot of money at the box office. Many parts of the Tamil and Telugu-speaking regions have also witnessed crazy celebrations that have gone viral on social media. However, the persistent hype of South films might not end so soon. Here is a list of five much-anticipated movies that are geared up to smash the silver screens on February 3.

Michael - Ranjit Jeyakodi

Director Rajit Jeyakodi’s ambitious project Michael stars Sandeep Kishan in the lead, accompanied by Vikram fame Vijay Sethupathi and Divyansha Kaushik in pivotal roles. The powerful trailer, embedded with the high-octane stunt, has already grabbed the eyeballs of many. Michael revolves around the life of a couple whose life changes after a ruthless underworld gang enters their blissful haven.

The Great Indian Kitchen - R. Kannan

The Great Indian Kitchen is the remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. Breaking the societal conventions of what a woman should lead a life after marriage, this R Kanan directorial features Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran as leads. The drama film will navigate through the life of a submissive wife, who changes the notions of marriage in her household.

Bommai Nayagi - Shan

Helmed by debutante Shan, Bommai Nayagi is a simple yet heartwarming tale of the beautiful bond between a father and her daughter, set against the backdrop of a quaint village. The talented actor Yogi Babu stars as the lead in the film, whose emotional trailer has already struck a chord with cine-goers.

Thalaikoothal - Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan

Starring Appa actor Samuthirakani and Pariyerum Perumal fame Kathir, Thalaikoothal centers around a popular practice in many parts of Tamil Nadu where elderly people are killed at the hands of their family members, commonly known as senicide. The emotional family drama will shed light on precious human life.

Run Baby Run - Jiyen Krishnakumar

Both written and directed by debutant Jiyen Krishnakumar, Run Baby Run promises to deliver a suspenseful thriller, going by the film’s trailer. RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh are roped in as the lead characters with Isha Talwar, and Radhika Sarathkumar essaying crucial roles.

