Michelle Monaghan Boards Psychological Thriller Blood'

Los Angeles: Actor Michelle Monaghanis set to play the lead role in psychological thriller”Blood”. According to Deadline, Brad Andersonis directing the film from a script penned by Will Honley.

The story follows Jess (Monaghan), a separated mother and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son back into her old family farmhouse. “Shortly after settling in, her son is bitten by the family dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. When Jess discovers a disturbing cure, she is tested on the extent she’ll go to keep her child alive,” the plotline reads.

The project is produced by Rhea Films, with Hercules Film Fundon board as the financier. Paris Kassidokostas Latsis and Terry Dougas are producing the movie. Hercules Film Fund’s Jean-Luc De Fanti is executive producing.