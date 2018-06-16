English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Michelle Pfeiffer Had Her Doubts About Ant-Man
Actress Michelle Pfeiffer says she was skeptical about "Ant-Man", and was "pleasantly surprised" with it.
Actress Michelle Pfeiffer poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'mother!' at the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Image: AP)
Actress Michelle Pfeiffer says she was skeptical about Ant-Man, and was "pleasantly surprised" with it.
"My first exposure to Marvel would have been Spider-Man and then Iron Man, both of which I really loved. I guess I discovered Marvel through my children," Pfeiffer said in a statement to IANS.
"Then I saw Ant-Man, and I really loved it. At first I thought Ant-Man? I was not familiar with the superhero Ant-Man. By the sound of it I was a little skeptical, but I really was pleasantly surprised.
"I've always been such a Paul Rudd fan, and the movie was really smart and really funny and also grounded in reality in way that it had this very unusual tone to it that I think set it apart from a lot of the other superhero movies that I had seen," she added.
Marvel Studios will soon be back with the second part Ant-Man and the Wasp, directed by Peyton Reed. The movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. It is slated to release in India on July 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Pfeiffer essays the role of Janet van Dyne aka the OG Wasp alongside Douglas' character.
On the cast, she said: "All of these actors are actors that I've admired over the years and wanted to work with. So it's been exciting for me to work with people that I admire and respect."
