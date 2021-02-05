Michelle Williams Cast As Peggy Lee In Todd Haynes-directed Biopic

Los Angeles: Actor Michelle Williams is set to play music icon Peggy Lee in biopic Fever from director Todd Haynes. According to Variety, MGM Studios is in talks to back the project.

Doug Wright is writing the screenplay. Singer Billie Eilish’s Darkroom label is also in early discussions to come aboard the film as executive producers. Marc Platt, Reese Witherspoon, and Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films’ are producing.

“Fever” had been in development at Fox since 2000 and almost went into production with Witherspoon in the lead role. The project was put on hold after Nora Ephron, who penned the original draft, passed away in 2012. Lee was best known for her cover of the Little Willie John song Fever, topped with her own additional lyrics.

She recorded the song in 1958 and soon became a national sensation. The singer was nominated for best supporting actress Oscar for her performance in 1955’s Pete Kelly’s Blues and played several roles in the 1955 Disney animated feature Lady and the Tramp. Lee’s singing and acting career spanned into the 1990s. She passed away in 2002 at the age of 81.