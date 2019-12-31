Michelle Williams Engaged to Thomas Kail and Expecting

Hollywood actress Michelle Williams recently got engaged to film director Thomas Kail and is also pregnant, according to a report in People.

Williams’ daughter Matilda played cupid in this love, a source told People. The Blue Valentine actress and Thomas were photographed in London recently where Michelle is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Venom 2.

Williams, 39, is a four-time Oscar nominee and Thomas Kail is known for directing the Broadway productions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musicals In the Heights and Hamilton.

Kail received the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Hamilton.

Williams, who has acted in Wendy And Lucy, was spotted buying infant clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington, London.

The couple has worked together in the drama Fosse/ Verdon for which Michelle won the Emmy award for her lead role.

Kail’s next directorial will be Silver Wings, a feature film about Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPS), the release date for which is yet to be announced.

Williams will be next seen in Andy Serkis’ directorial Venom 2, an American superhero film, which will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.

