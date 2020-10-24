Michelle Williams Exits HBO's 'Scenes From A Marriage', Jessica Chastain Replaces Her

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jessica Chastain has replaced Oscar winner Michelle Williams in HBO limited series “Scenes from a Marriage”. The show, a remake of Swedish master filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries, will also feature Chastain’s “A Most Violent Year” co-star Oscar Isaac.

According to The Holllywood Reporter, Williams had to depart from the project due to scheduling issues. Bergman’s iconic six-part series was written and directed by the filmmaker for Swedish television, while the upcoming HBO remake will be adapted and helmed by “The Affair” co-creator Hagai Levi.

The new version is said to re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res and Endeavor Content are producing the limited series. Chastain and Isaac will also executive produce in addition to starring.