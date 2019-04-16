SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Michelle Yeoh Joins James Cameron's World of Avatar Sequels

As officially announced by 'Avatar' makers, Michelle Yeoh will portray scientist Dr. Karina Mogue in the upcoming sequels.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Michelle Yeoh Joins James Cameron's World of Avatar Sequels
Image: Michelle Yeoh/Instagram
Loading...
Avatar sequels are in works with James Cameron leading the charge and Zoë Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Sam Worthington set to reprise their roles in the mega blockbuster fantasy film. The latest news from the series is that Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians) has been roped in for the sequels, which are currently in making. Yeoh will portray scientist Dr. Karina Mogue.

Avatar (2009) is all time champion of the box office, with over USD 2 billion in global ticket receipts. Cameron took to Twitter to share the news with the world. Expressing his pleasure over casting her for the sequels, Cameron wrote, "Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with her to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels.




Avatar's official handle captioned their post, "Casting announcement! Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the Avatar sequels as scientist Dr. Karina Mogue. Join us in welcoming her to the #AvatarFamily!💙"




Yeoh also shared her excitement over being cast in film. She shared an Instagram post and wrote, "I am very very excited to be part of “Avatar” franchise and can’t wait to work with legendary James Cameron soon. “Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters,” Cameron said. “I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the ‘Avatar’ sequels.” #AvatarFamily @avatar."



Related to the much-anticipated sequels, actor Vin Diesel recently posted a video on his Instagram account hinting about his presence in the sci-fi action film. In the video that appears to be from a set, The Fast and Furious actor expressed his deep-seated desire for wanting to work with Cameron. However, his role in the film is not confirmed yet.



Avatar debuted in 2009 and turned out to be a huge critical and commercial venture globally. The first sequel is slated for December 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram