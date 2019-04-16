English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Michelle Yeoh Joins James Cameron's World of Avatar Sequels
As officially announced by 'Avatar' makers, Michelle Yeoh will portray scientist Dr. Karina Mogue in the upcoming sequels.
Image: Michelle Yeoh/Instagram
Loading...
Avatar sequels are in works with James Cameron leading the charge and Zoë Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Sam Worthington set to reprise their roles in the mega blockbuster fantasy film. The latest news from the series is that Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians) has been roped in for the sequels, which are currently in making. Yeoh will portray scientist Dr. Karina Mogue.
Avatar (2009) is all time champion of the box office, with over USD 2 billion in global ticket receipts. Cameron took to Twitter to share the news with the world. Expressing his pleasure over casting her for the sequels, Cameron wrote, "Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with her to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels.
Avatar's official handle captioned their post, "Casting announcement! Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the Avatar sequels as scientist Dr. Karina Mogue. Join us in welcoming her to the #AvatarFamily!💙"
Yeoh also shared her excitement over being cast in film. She shared an Instagram post and wrote, "I am very very excited to be part of “Avatar” franchise and can’t wait to work with legendary James Cameron soon. “Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters,” Cameron said. “I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the ‘Avatar’ sequels.” #AvatarFamily @avatar."
Related to the much-anticipated sequels, actor Vin Diesel recently posted a video on his Instagram account hinting about his presence in the sci-fi action film. In the video that appears to be from a set, The Fast and Furious actor expressed his deep-seated desire for wanting to work with Cameron. However, his role in the film is not confirmed yet.
Avatar debuted in 2009 and turned out to be a huge critical and commercial venture globally. The first sequel is slated for December 2020 release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Avatar (2009) is all time champion of the box office, with over USD 2 billion in global ticket receipts. Cameron took to Twitter to share the news with the world. Expressing his pleasure over casting her for the sequels, Cameron wrote, "Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with her to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels.
Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with her to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels. https://t.co/ExokGb0YZg— James Cameron (@JimCameron) April 15, 2019
Avatar's official handle captioned their post, "Casting announcement! Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the Avatar sequels as scientist Dr. Karina Mogue. Join us in welcoming her to the #AvatarFamily!💙"
📣 Casting announcement!— Avatar (@officialavatar) April 15, 2019
Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the Avatar sequels as scientist Dr. Karina Mogue.
Join us in welcoming her to the #AvatarFamily! 💙 pic.twitter.com/etd61R2tBw
Yeoh also shared her excitement over being cast in film. She shared an Instagram post and wrote, "I am very very excited to be part of “Avatar” franchise and can’t wait to work with legendary James Cameron soon. “Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters,” Cameron said. “I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the ‘Avatar’ sequels.” #AvatarFamily @avatar."
View this post on Instagram
I am very very excited to be part of “Avatar” franchise and can’t wait to work with legendary James Cameron soon. “Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters,” Cameron said. “I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the ‘Avatar’ sequels.” #AvatarFamily @avatar
Related to the much-anticipated sequels, actor Vin Diesel recently posted a video on his Instagram account hinting about his presence in the sci-fi action film. In the video that appears to be from a set, The Fast and Furious actor expressed his deep-seated desire for wanting to work with Cameron. However, his role in the film is not confirmed yet.
Avatar debuted in 2009 and turned out to be a huge critical and commercial venture globally. The first sequel is slated for December 2020 release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why 45,000 Fans of Late Singer Chris Cornell Want the Black Hole Named After Him
- Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-worthy, See Here
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Shakib to be Mortaza’s Deputy at World Cup
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results