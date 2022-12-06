Mickey 17 First Look: Robert Pattinson Stares Into Your Soul in Bong Joon Ho's Sci-fi Film Teaser

Robert Pattinson fans are up for a treat as the actor’s first look from his sci-fi film Mickey 17 has finally been revealed and it is all things interesting! Starring Robert Pattinson in lead, the Academy Award-winning director’s Mickey 17 is all set to arrive in theatres on March 29, 2024. The film also stars, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo with script based on the book Mickey 7.

Warner Bros took to their official Twitter handle to drop a gripping first look of the actor from the film. Robert Pattinson is seen staring into our soul in the intriguing first look. At first, \the teaser shows the actor, with his eyes closed, lying in some kind of futuristic chamber. As the camera turns and zooms into his face, Robert suddenly opens his eyes. In the film, he will reportedly play a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize a fictional ice world. Each time he ‘dies’, a new version of himself is generated along with a few of his memories.

Along with the teaser, they wrote, “From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in cinemas 2024. #Mickey17."

From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in cinemas 2024. #Mickey17 pic.twitter.com/Fov10fMXZf— Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) December 6, 2022

The film is special as Mickey 17 will be the director’s first film since Parasite which took home four trophies at the 92nd Academy Awards including Best Picture. It was the first film not in the English language to receive this honour. In March 2020, Parasite made history as it became the first non-English-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Bong also won the Academy Award for Best Director. Mickey 17 is Bong’s first film since Parasite, which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history. The movie took home prizes for original screenplay, director and international feature.

Speaking of Pattinson’s work front, the actor who recently starred in Matt Reeves’ The Batman which was released in March of this year previously also worked with Christopher Nolan on Tenet. The actor received his big break through the Harry Potter franchise where he played Cedric Diggory and later with the Twilight series starring Kristen Stewart. Previously, During a press conference for The Batman the actor spoke about having “great expectations" of working with the Parasite director and said that he considered it as “a big deal." He also added, “I’m so happy to be working with him."

Read all the Latest Movies News here