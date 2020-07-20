Mickey Rourke Takes Jab at Robert De Niro: Going to Embarrass You Severely

Last weekend, Mickey Rourke decided to reignite his long-standing public feud with Robert De Niro. Mickey shared a post on Instagram, on Saturday where he pledged to embarrass the Goodfellas actor. He uploaded a classic photograph of the 76-year-old actor smoking a cigarette and took a jab referencing comments in the past about Martin Scorsese’s crime drama, The Irishman.

The 67-year-old began, “Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big f–king crybaby (sic),” referring to De Niro's famous dialogue from Taxi Driver.

“A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers “Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of shit,” continued Mickey. The alleged interview, however, was not cited by Mickey.

The two have been embroiled in a feud since they starred together in the 1987 neo-noir drama Angel Heart. Mickey had accused De Niro for poor on-set behavior and also mentioned that his acting was poor.

Mickey added, “Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you I swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna embarrass you severely 100%. Mickey Rourke “as God is my witness (sic)."

Last year, September, the Sin City actor claimed that De Niro was responsible for blocking his feature in The Irishman. While speaking on an Italian TV show, ‘Live — Non è la D’Urso’, Mickey said, “Marty Scorsese, great director, he wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Chris Walken and Robert De Niro. The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie.”

Post Mickey’s interview, a statement from De Niro’s spokesperson Stan Rosenfield stated to the New York Post on behalf of The Irishman’s producers, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff and casting director, Ellen Lewis.

The statement denied Mickey’s accusation that he was approached for a role or considered to be in the movie.