Middle-Class Love Introduces Newcomers Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar, Eisha Singh; Will They Be the Next Big Stars?

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan proved that being rank outsiders in the industry didn’t stop them from becoming big stars. Ratnaa Sinha’s Middle-Class Love introduces three actors who have no connection to the film industry. The director and producer didn’t opt for star kids but chose to cast fresh faces who are outsiders. Will the audience accept them and will the film pave the way for their journey ahead in the film industry?

A big debut as a lead in the Hindi film industry is tough to crack. Millions of aspiring actors want to be the face on that poster which announces their arrival in the industry. For aspiring actors who have famous parents in the industry, the opportunities are galore. In fact, many actors who are not from the industry have called out the industry for being a close-knit family which endorses and promotes nepotism. The nepotism debate which came to the fore a few years back is still a burning topic and refuses to die down.

While industry kids don’t struggle to land their first film, for outsiders landing their first opportunity to showcase their talent is a gargantuan task. For a rank outsider navigating through the labyrinth of auditions and production houses to land the role of the protagonist is a matter of perseverance, the stars aligning in their favour in order for them to become stars and also a matter of being at the right place at the right time. It’s a confluence of these factors which helps a newcomer with no connections in the film fraternity to bag a film which will kick off their career in the movies.

One of the brightest stars in the constellation, that is the Hindi film industry, is Shah Rukh Khan. The year 1992 saw the actor make the transition to cinema and not one, but four films were released in that year, including Deewana, Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and Dil Aashna Hai. A star was born. The producers and directors of these films saw the potential in him and gave him the opportunity to realise his dreams despite the fact that he was a rank outsider.

The 90s also saw the emergence of Akshay Kumar. Like SRK he was also an aspiring actor who wasn’t provided with a launch pad by his parents but made it big on his own accord. Khiladi which hit the screens in 1992 was a huge hit and to date, the sobriquet, Khiladi Kumar is how Akshay is referred to in the media.

Both SRK and Akshay Kumar were talented youngsters and producers and directors who worked with them showed their faith in their abilities and it’s been 30 years that these actors have been ruling the roost. Fast Forward to 2011 and Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyar Ka Punchnama turned out to be a sleeper hit. However, the actor, again a complete outsider, had to wait till 2018 when Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was released to be called a bona fide star. The journeys of these actors are a testament to how outsiders from the industry, given a chance can prove their mettle and how the industry also benefits as they guarantee hit films.

This year marks the debut of three rank outsiders Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar, and Eisha Singh in Ratnaa Sinha’s second directorial, Middle-Class Love. This coming-of-age film revolves around his trials and tribulations as a young college boy, as he navigates through the challenges of hailing from a middle-class background and aspires to make it big. The film’s narrative seems to reflect his life’s struggles on the reel.

Prit hails from a middle-class background and aspires of becoming a big star. Kavya and Eisha also share the same dreams. Landing the lead roles in the film was not easy for them. With close to 500 actors being auditioned for this film produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee studios, it’s their sheer talent, perseverance and the ability to be strong-willed that has helped them land the roles. It looks like the film’s producers and directors have steered clear of taking the easy way out of casting star kids. Bona fide auditions conducted nationwide helped them zero in on their leads.

Their endeavours highlight how the industry is willing to give outsiders who are talented an opportunity to live out their dreams.

Will Prit Kavya and Eisha be the next big stars? Will the audience accept them as they did with SRK, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan? With reviews of the film praising its narrative, actors and direction, it looks like these rank outsiders have hit the bull’s eye. Now it’s over for the audience to support these youngsters and give them a chance to entertain them.

