Middle Class Love Review: Student of the Year Meets Realistic, Desi World

“Arre, yeh to apni story hai,” I heard one guy tell another as I walked out of a theatre, mostly with teenagers who appeared to have enjoyed every moment of the campus rom-com Middle Class Love. I couldn’t agree more; the film is like that — unpretentious and heart-warming.

Remember the first time you fell in love, held your partner’s hand in public, announced to your gang you were ‘seeing someone’; dressed up for college annual day, or hung out with buddies in the canteen. Well, that’s what Ratna Sinha’s latest directorial is for you. But let me add, that the film isn’t only about college romance, it is also about the life of any middle-class boy or girl and their struggles to rise over it.

Produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Mediaworks, Middle Class Love stars Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar, Eisha Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Sapna Sand, and Sanjay Bishnoi. Set in the fictional college Oakwood College, the film captures urban college life with ease — youngsters sporting designer clothes, dapper dudes with rippling muscles, scorching hot wheels, and a colourful campus buzzing with all sorts of extra-curricular activities.

Film’s leading man Yudi (Prit Kamani) fits right into the scheme of things when he secures admission to the college. He comes from a middle-class family whose father (Manoj Pahwa) is a bank manager, his mother (Sapna Sand) runs a dabba service and his brother takes tuition to help support the family. He feels he suffers from a ‘khatarnak bimari’ known as ‘middleclassosis,’ in which people’s lives and decisions revolve around ‘paise bachao,’ and they can never be cool. But Yudi has some bigger plans for living a rich and contented life.

To break into the big league he needs to woo the wealthy and beautiful Sysha Oberoi (Kavya Thapar). The third angle of this triangle is Aish (Eisha Singh) who hates Yudi from the word go. Sysha and Aish have a past of their own in which Yudi too gets involved.

Much of the story revolves around the three main characters, who fall in and out of love without much ado. There’s no heartbreak too deep that can shatter them, or a punch so strong that it can break them. The narrative stays sweet, simple, and along predictable lines.

The story may sound pretty trite but, believe me, watching the film is a different experience altogether. Middle Class Love is uncomplicated, has no villains, and very few clichés. The new faces are totally refreshing.

Director Ratnaa Sinha, who has previously directed Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017), instills all the ingredients required for a successful rom-com and bromance — love, unconditional friendship, and filmy drama — ‘Middle Class Love’ keeps you hooked. The dialogues are funny and relatable to our daily life.

Prit is earnest with his performance and his sweet boy charm works really well. Eisha portrays her role with sensitivity and charm. Her performance gradually grows on you, Ditto for Kavya as she pulls off her part well, looking every bit the classy, rich spoilt girl. But it is the veterans Manoj Pahwa and Sapna Sand who hold the fort.

At 136 minutes, Middle Class Love feels a bit long but overall it’s a light-hearted coming-of-age story that every middle class person especially the college going kids would relate to.

