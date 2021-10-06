Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to Recreate Middle East in Mumbai, Three Sets Being Erected

After a hectic, 40-day long shoot and travelling across three countries – Russia, Turkey and Austria, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi recently wrapped the international schedule of Tiger 3. While Khan came back immediately as he started shooting for Bigg Boss 15, Kaif returned earlier this week after visiting her home in London. The unit completed a major portion of the film including two songs and some high octane action sequences. A source now reveals that the production house is prepping for an extensive three-month schedule for which four different sets being simultaneously erected.

“There are three sets being erected at Yash Raj Studios while another set is already up in Goregaon. Director Maneesh Sharma is recreating certain middle eastern style architecture in one of the three sets that is being put up. The team is scheduled to being shooting from mid-October after Dusshera. There are some elaborate action sequences being planned which involves international action directors," says the source.

Khan will be seen juggling Bigg Boss with Tiger 3. “The actor is committed to the show till the year end. While he will mostly shoot for Bigg Boss over the weekends, Khan will be shooting for the film during the week. Both the projects will go on until December and the actor will be working on them simultaneously," add the source.

Apart from that, the superstar will also be seen promoting his next production venture Antim: The Final Truth. The film features brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead with Khan having an extended cameo. While the release date of the film is yet to be decided, it is expected to release soon for which the actor will take out some time from his hectic schedule for promotions."

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai franchise. This part will have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their parts of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, and Zoya. While actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in as the antagonist.

