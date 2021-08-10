Midnight Mass Teaser Promises Another Horror Series from Mike Flanagan

Creators of one of the Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed original TV series The Haunting of Hill House have once again come together to launch a new horror series, Midnight Mass. On Monday, Netflix released the teaser of the upcoming drama and it surely got most of its viewers hooked to the show.

The show is directed by Mike Flanagan who is known for works like Gerald’s Game, Hush, The Haunting of Bly Manor and more. Flanagan shared a tweet on Monday where he described his experience of developing the show. The tweet was accompanied with a letter that read, “I’m just going to admit it,Midnight Mass is my favourite project so far.” Intriguing the audience, the director mentioned, “The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.”

In the following tweet, Flanagan even shared a picture of him as an Altar boy when he was ten as he wrote, “My mother found this photo of me — I'm about 10 years old, just starting my career as an altar boy at Our Lady Star of the Sea on Governors Island, NY. I visited the church (now abandoned) earlier this summer. This story runs deep for me.”

Based on Crockett Island, the show deals with “darkness” as Flanagan puts it. Expanding on the idea, he mentioned that “some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature.”

This one is special. Cannot wait for you to see it.

In the one-minute-twenty-two-second teaser, we see actor Hamish Linklater playing the role of Father Paul telling actor Zach Gilford's character, Riley Flynn how humans tend to dislike mysteries. The story is about a community living at an isolated island, where they experience miraculous events and scary omens, after the arrival of a mysterious young priest.

The show also stars Kate Siegel, who shot to fame as Theodora on Hill House. The actress has previously appeared in another horror movie Ouija: Origin of Evil and Oculus. Midnight Mass will premier on the streaming platform on September 24.

