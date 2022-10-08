Midnights: Taylor Swift Discloses Full Track List of Next Studio Album; Check It Out

Taylor Swift had made head turns with her appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs just a few months back, where she won the award for Video of the Year. While receiving the honour, the elegant and ever gorgeous Pop Singer had taken everyone by surprise when she announced her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’, that would come out on 21 October. Now, as the release date is inching close, Taylor has finally disclosed the full track list of her upcoming album.

On Friday, the Love Story singer took to her Instagram and shared the aesthetic album art with the names of the songs imprinted on it. She wrote in the caption, “What keeps you up at night? Only 13 more sleepless nights before Midnights (and its 13 stories).”

Some of the songs from her next albums include Sweet Nothing, You’re On Your Own, Kid, Bejeweled, Labyrinth and Bejeweled to name a few. Meanwhile, in the album cover picture, Taylor Swift can be seen holding a lighter as she stares intently into the flame. The Pop singer is also sporting a stylish bob-cut and bright red-colored lipstick.

Spilling some more details about two songs Lavender Haze and Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift said in a video that she associates the former song with her six-years long relationship with her ex Joe Alwyn. She expressed, “Lavender Haze is Track 1 on Midnights and I happened upon the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s, where they would just describe being in love, like if you were in a lavender haze then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful. And, I guess, theoretically, when you are in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

Continuing further, Swift stated, “And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like “public figures” because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you are in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years with Joe Alwyn, we had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignored it. And so, this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

On the other hand, Taylor called ‘Anti-Hero’ one of her most favourite songs from the album. Explaining the core idea behind the track, the Pop-singer shared, “Track 3 – Anti-Hero is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my (chuckles) insecurities in this detail before. You know I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably upsized and that I, not to sound too dark but like, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. (imitates crying) Don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to, but, this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself.”

With Midnights, Taylor Swift would mark her first album of new songs to come out after two years after Evermore that was released in 2020. She had previously re-released her two hit albums Fearless and Red that made quite an impact on music charts.

