Miffed Over Potholes On Mumbai Roads, Filmmaker Sameer Vidwans' Jibe At BMC

As much as a respite rain is after a severe heatwave, a monsoon brings with it its own share of cons and woes and one of them is certainly potholes, which become increasingly difficult to spot and avoid as they are filled with water. Mumbai motorists have been complaining about the pothole situation in the city, saying the situation is no better than in Thane, where a biker hit a pothole on the waterlogged Ghodbunder Road in Thane recently and got crushed under a state transport bus.

Potholes have returned to city highways due to the persistent downpour, especially on the Western Express Highway, the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and the Link Road stretch between Andheri and Dahisar.

Among the many complainants of Mumbai’s pothole situation is ace Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. Sameer, who is known for his films Anandi Gopal and Double Seat among others, is known to be vocal about his thoughts and often posts his opinion on various social and political issues. This time, he took an obvious jibe at the BMC, taking the sarcastic route to show his displeasure about the potholes on Mumbai roads on Twitter. Take a look.

मुंबईत रस्त्यावर भयानक खड्डे झालेत.

अर्थात हे काही नवीन नाही.रोजच्या परवचासारखं प्रत्येक जण एकदा तरी हे म्हणतोच. वर्षानुवर्षे..

रस्त्यावर खड्डे असणे ह्याला आता ‘परंपरा’ मानलं पाहीजे, म्हणजे मग ती अभिमानानी जपता येईल! आणि त्यात पाठ, मान, मणका, गाडीची वाट लागणे हे आपलं योगदान ठरेल! — Sameer Vidwans । समीर विद्वांस (@sameervidwans) July 7, 2022

“There are terrible potholes on the roads of Mumbai. Of course, this is nothing new. Year after year, the situation remains the same. Having potholes on the road should now be considered a tradition so that it can be preserved with pride!” he tweeted in Marathi.

The Thane Municipal Corporation was among the civic bodies singled out by the Bombay High Court on Thursday for failing to fix and fill potholes. The court said that once complaints about potholes are brought to their attention, authorities must act to stop accidents from happening and make sure no one is killed as a result.

