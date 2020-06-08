Migrants' Hero Turned Marriage Counselor: How Sonu Sood Helped Fighting Couple Stay Together

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a real life hero after he stepped in to help stranded migrant workers reach their homes amid the coronavirus scare.

Of late, several people have taken to social media to thank him for his noble gesture. Recently, a user tweeted to Sood narrating how Covid-19 is taking a toll on him. He mentioned that there is no work and he and his wife have been fighting constantly. They have both decided to part ways. The user urged the actor to arrange transport to travel from Guwahati to Delhi.

“Sonu Sood dear sir I’m in Assam Guwahati Want to go Haryana Rewari my own town no work after lockdown suffering with so many issue even fighting with wife now both decide to take divorce. Please manage and send me from Guwahati to Delhi, I would be thankful for whole life (sic),” the user wrote.

The tweet caught the eye of the 46-year-old actor and he turned into a marriage counselor. Responding to the tweet, the Dabangg star said he would take them for dinner if they promise to stay together.

“Hey.. pls don’t fight Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together (sic),” he wrote.

On the movies front, Sonu’s last outing was a Telugu romantic comedy Sita, directed by Teja. His next project will be Prithviraj, based on the life of the great king Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles.

