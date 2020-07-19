Migrant Rescued by Sonu Sood During Lockdown Names Shop After Actor in Hometown, See Pic

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers reach their respective villages in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states of India amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from arranging transport facilities for distressed citizens during lockdown, Sonu recently announced that he will also be transferring funds directly into the account of some workers.

People, political personalities and celebrities have been praising Sonu for his efforts in helping migrants workers stuck in different parts of India. Now, a person, who was helped by the actor during these difficult times, has expressed his gratitude by naming his welding shop 'Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop'. The signboard has been adorned with a picture of Sonu as well. Reportedly, the concerned person was airlifted by Sonu from Cochin to Odisha. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Sonu will also be coming up with a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book," Sonu said, about the book that is to be published by Penguin Random House India.

