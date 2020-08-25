Migrants' Messiah Sonu Sood Comes out in Support of Students against Conducting JEE & NEET Exams

The plea of students to get exams postponed in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, citing safety and health concerns, has been falling on deaf ears as far as the government is concerned. But the hero who earlier helped migrants has now offered his support to young minds.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Sonu Sood on Tuesday said, “I believe that we are living in the times of pandemic and no one is equipped or trained to handle this. We are talking about students, almost 26 lakh in number, that are going to appear for the exams. They are the future of the country. They don’t have any mode of transportation. Bihar is flooded. They should be given time. We are not asking to cancel the exams, just postpone them.”

These students do not just include children from urban families but also of migrants, farmers, labourers and others who lost their daily income to the pandemic. With no source of income, they are facing monetary crisis as well.

Still in touch with the migrants who he helped out during the lockdown, Sood said, "I am connected to a lot of migrants and I speak to them on a regular basis. The situation is so bad, you cannot expect them to study. Imagine a guy travelling 200 km to appear for the exams and paying Rs 10,000 for a private cab. You need to give them a certain time-frame to get back on their feet."

Requesting them to find a solution, Sood appealed to both the central and state governments to work together to solve this problem.

"They are shying away from the problem. They think the are the best lot from the country. I might be the best runner but if I don’t have the right shoes to wear and my feet hurts, I am not going to run the marathon," he said. "Both governments should derive a formula to find out when is the right time to hold the exams."